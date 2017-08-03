Larger Kimball wind project to soon replace current wind farm

You will see a new larger wind farm near Kimball by the end of the year. The decommissioning of the current Kimball wind project should begin in 30 to 45 days as Sandhills Energy of Valentine gets ready to establish a bigger 30 megawatt capacity wind project that will triple the amount of power generated.

Eric Johnson, President of Sandhills Energy says the taking down of the old and establishing of the new, some of it on adjacent property, will happen at the same time.

The new facility, with 12 larger more efficient 2.5 megawatt turbines, is expected to be in operation by the end of the year. The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska approved pursuing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sandhills earlier this year to distribute the wind energy among its communities.