Lashley finishes tied for 39th at Sony Open

Mitchell native and PGA Tour rookie Nate Lashley finished with a strong showing at this week’s event, the Sony Open, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

After carding rounds of 68, 67, and 66, Lashley capped off his weekend with a one over par 71 to finish the tournament at 8 under par (272) and in a tie for 39th place.

The final round for Lashley included four bogeys and three birdies.

Lashley earned $23, 560 with the T-39 finish.

The Mitchell native wrapped up a strong season last year on the Web.Com Tour, and earned his PGA Tour Card last fall.

At the top of the leaderboard, Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn, and won the tournament on the sixth playoff hole with a par after Hahn took a bogey.

Both players had 72 hole scores of 17 under par (263).

Kizzire made over $1,000,000 with the victory.