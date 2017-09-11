Last PenAir flight leaves Scottsbluff, bids from replacement carriers due Tuesday

The last PenAir flight to Denver cleared Scottsbluff air space yesterday morning, leaving the area without essential air service again and a lot of questions as to which airline will be the successor.

Bids from replacement carriers are due September 12th, and a special meeting of the local Airport Authority has been scheduled September 19th for the board to make a recommendation from those that bid. The public will then have 30 days to comment into October before the DOT will likely choose a replacement carrier in late October of early November. it will then take at least 90 days for that carrier to get set up and operating.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says that leaves local travelers two options until early spring, driving to Denver or driving to Alliance to take a Boutique Air flight to Denver.

A PenAir employee was still cleaning up their area at the Airport this morning.