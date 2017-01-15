class="single single-post postid-208591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Late Sunday morning fire destroys Bluffs trailer

BY Kevin Mooney | January 15, 2017
No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff trailer home Sunday morning and displaced an adult male resident.

Scottsbluff Police and Fire departments arrived at the residence at 808 East Overland #7 around 11:30 Sunday morning.  Police say on arrival the structure was fully engulfed and the structure was a total loss.  Fire Captain Dan Hubbs estimated damage to the trailer and contents at  $5,000.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire.  Hubbs says the fire started in the living room area  and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Gering Volunteer Fire Department and The Fire Fighter Ministry assisted in the response.

