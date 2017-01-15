Late Sunday morning fire destroys Bluffs trailer

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff trailer home Sunday morning and displaced an adult male resident.

Scottsbluff Police and Fire departments arrived at the residence at 808 East Overland #7 around 11:30 Sunday morning. Police say on arrival the structure was fully engulfed and the structure was a total loss. Fire Captain Dan Hubbs estimated damage to the trailer and contents at $5,000.

There were no occupants at the time of the fire. Hubbs says the fire started in the living room area and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Gering Volunteer Fire Department and The Fire Fighter Ministry assisted in the response.