Latest NEST college savings winners from panhandle

Four winners have been named in the Nebraska college

savings plan’s Big Dreams $20,000 Giveaway.

The giveaway randomly selected four participants to each receive a $5,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account for a beneficiary 10 years old or younger.

The Nebraska State Treasurer’s office, which administers the plan, says the latest winners come from Minatare, Enders, Omaha and Sidney.

The names of the winners are :

Robert Clause – Minatare, Nebraska

Jodi Spady – Enders, Nebraska

Karen Miller – Omaha, Nebraska

Mike Jaggers – Sidney, Nebraska

More than 2,400 eligible entries were received, including 158 from outside Nebraska, between Sept. 12 and Oct. 31. It is the second Big Dreams Giveaway in 2017. The first, held last spring, also awarded four winners with $5,000 contributions.

Since 2015, $90,000 has been given through the Big Dreams Giveaway. Funding for the scholarships is provided by First National Bank of Omaha.