Latest Panhandle Honor Flight for veterans headed to nation’s capital

The latest Honor Flight headed to the nation’s capital made its way through the Panhandle Thursday, starting off in Chadron and making a noon-time lunch stop in Scottsbluff.

At the Elks Lodge, the 11 veterans making the trek, eight from the Vietnam era and three from the Korean conflict, enjoyed lunch and a patriotic program before continuing on through Kimball destined for Denver.

Army Vietnam veteran Gary Peters tells KNEB News he’s looking forward to the trip. “It’s just a great honor, something I would never expect they would do for us veterans,” said Peters. “I understand we get to see the memorials, and the changing of the guard and that’s supposed to be very interesting.”

The group is scheduled to fly out of the Mile High City Friday morning, followed by several days of tours and programs at Washington D.C. memorials and the National Cemetery at Arlington before returning home.