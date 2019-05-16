Law Enforcement honors fallen officers

This is National Police Week, a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.

Today, the Scottsbluff Police Department hosted a memorial ceremony on the east lawn of the Public Safety Building.

Today’s ceremony included a presentation of the colors, a 21 gun salute, and a performance of taps.

So far this year, more than 40 officers across the country have died in the line of duty; and members from the Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, and Nebraska State Patrol read off the names of each officer who has died this year- followed by a moment of silence.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer said today’s ceremony was all about honoring those men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities.

He also said he is proud of the strong cooperation across all agencies who work together day in- day out to get the job done.

This the 3rd year in a row that the Scottsbluff Police Department has hosted the Fallen Law Enforcement memorial ceremony.