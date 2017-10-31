Southern Panhandle pursuit culprits in stolen pickup, armed with gun

Authorities say suspects involved in an overnight pursuit are armed and dangerous, and confirm they have stolen a pickup.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol were involved with a pursuit early this morning that ended at the Kimball County line. Suspects fled on foot following the termination of the pursuit.

The Kimball County Sheriff’s Department says that the suspect(s) proceeded to steal a turquoise 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup with Nebraska plate 39-97R. They say that they believe the culprits are armed with a 40 caliber handgun.

Authorities are encouraging people to lock all vehicles, homes, and outbuildings. If you see the vehicle or anyone who appears suspicious to contact authorities immediately.

Kimball Public Schools have cancelled all classes and activities today, and Potter-Dix is in session but buildings will be in lock down mode. Officials at Potter-Dix encouraged parents who were concerned to leave their children at home.

The decisions were made after school officials consulted with the Cheyenne County and Kimball County Sheriff’s Offices and the Nebraska State Patrol.