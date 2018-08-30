Law enforcement targeting drunk and drugged drivers this weekend

The latest edition of the national anti-drunk and drugged driver campaign runs through Labor Day, Sept 3.

Still known in Nebraska and several other states as You Drink, You Drive, You Lose, the national effort features high-visibility enforcement, including checkpoints, reinforced by a national advertising blitz to create a comprehensive campaign to get impaired drivers off the road.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety has once again provided grants to law enforcement agencies to cover the overtime costs of putting more officers on the streets.

Grants went to 46 agencies but only 3 are in the Panhandle: the Chadron and Scottsbluff police departments and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

State Patrol Supt Colonel John Bolduc says troopers have arrested over 300 impaired drivers through their 100 Days of Summer program.