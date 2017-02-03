Lawmakers give initial approval to bill to balance 2016-17 state budget

A proposal to balance Nebraska’s finances for the five

months left in the current fiscal year is moving forward.

Senators voted Friday following a week of debate to advance a bill that would impose across-the-board cuts, withdraw from various cash funds and take unspent money back from departments.

Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed the cuts, and Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says his committee carefully reviewed them.

Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus says the lengthy debate will help lay groundwork for future budgets and lawmakers. Senators advanced the bill on a 46-1 vote despite arguing over specific cuts and the way money was allocated to state agencies earlier in the fiscal year. Two more votes are required.