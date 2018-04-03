Lawmakers pass budget, Ricketts to consider line item vetoes

Lawmakers have passed a controversial budget bill that

could deny federal funding to Nebraska’s Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

The measure passed 38-6 Tuesday and will need to be signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who introduced the family-planning measure into the budget.

The bill would prevent health clinics from receiving Title X federal funding if they perform, counsel in favor of or refer patients to abortion services. Clinics would need to show physical, financial and legal separation from abortion services.

Ricketts told KNEB News today pro-life language is already in the budget regarding bio-medical research so the new language is not setting a precedent. He says it also assures the state will not lose federal funding if Title X money was used for abortion referrals or services.

Opponents say the measure unfairly targets Planned Parenthood and attempts to regulate family planning do not belong in the budget.

Supporters say it will ensure tax money is not going toward abortions.

Ricketts says he will now review the budget for possible line item vetoes, but refused to comment on any specific vetoes he might be considering.