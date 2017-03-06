Lawmakers warned by ACLU corrections lawsuit is coming

In response to Thursday’s violence at the Tecumseh prison that left two inmates dead, including Michael Galindo from Scottsbluff, the ACLU issued a statement that said a lawsuit by inmates against Nebraska’s prison system is not a matter of “if”….but “when”.

Friday morning, state lawmakers spent the session discussing the prison situation in the state.

Senator Paul Schumaker said instead of cutting taxes, the state needs to be providing the necessary funding for mental health, education and prison programs…instead of kicking the can down the road.

The ACLU says Nebraska’s leaders need to show….”leadership.”