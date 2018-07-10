Lawsuit seeks to keep Medicaid proposal off Nebraska ballot

Opponents of a measure to expand Medicaid coverage in Nebraska have filed a lawsuit to try to keep the issue from appearing on the November general-election ballot.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of state Sen. Lydia Brasch, of Bancroft, and former state Sen. Mark Christensen, of Imperial. Both are Republicans who have opposed Medicaid expansion bills in the Legislature.

The lawsuit argues that the petition violates Nebraska’s Constitution as well as a law that dictates how state money can be spent.

The petition drive’s campaign manager, Meg Mandy, says the lawsuit is “clearly a desperate attempt to block the people’s ability to voice their opinion on this issue and ensure affordable health care for 90,000 Nebraskans.”