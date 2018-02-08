Leadership Scottsbluff announces beneficiaries for Hoops 4 Heroes Event

The annual Hoops 4 Heroes fundraiser helps raise thousand of dollars each year for local non profit groups.

The Leadership Scottsbluff XXIX class is now preparing for their marquee event, and today announcing they will have four beneficiaries this year. This year’s recipients of funds will include Riverside Discovery Center, United Way, Finders Keepers Children’s Outreach, and Life Change Connection.

Community Christian Principal Diedre Amundsen is a member of this year’s class, and says the group was in agreement on selecting groups that have a direct impact on kids in the community.

This year’s event takes place on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Gering Civic Center from 6:00 – 9:00. There will be food, drinks, games, March Madness and a silent auction too.

Tickets are $25 each or $1,000 for a VIP table of 10. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through any of the Leadership Scottsbluff class members or at First State Bank.