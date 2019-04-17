Leadership Scottsbluff Class XXX Donates to Local Non-Profits

Four local non-profit organizations received checks Wednesday from funds raised during Leadership Scottsbluff Class XXX’s annual Hoops 4 Heroes event that took place on March 22nd.

Disability Rights Nebraska, Festival of Hope, Scottsbluff-Gering Soup Kitchen, and Life Change Connection each received a check during the class’s final session at the Weborg 21 Centre.

The organizations were selected because of the impact they have on the lives they touch through their programming and services. Class members looked closely at the mission of each organization under consideration, those they serve, and their impact.

“After careful consideration, the class agreed that these non-profit organizations spoke to our heads as well as our hearts,” said class member Brandi Brunz. “We’re excited that collectively, as a group, we are able to help these organizations financially, as they all play a vital role in our community.”

A total of $25,000 was distributed to Disability Rights, Festival of Hope, Scottsbluff-Gering Soup Kitchen and Life Change Connection during the presentation ceremony Wednesday.