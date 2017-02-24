Learning to Fly: Casper business in Scottsbluff to create aviation buzz

A Scottsbluff native has been at Western Nebraska Regional Airport this past week in an effort to get locals to learn to fly.
Crosswind Aviation is based in Casper, but flight instructor James Butcher is a Scottsbluff native. He’s in the midst of a two-week stint at the airport with his helicopter giving flights around the area- and hoping a select few take to the skies on a more regular basis.
KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Butcher on Wednesday to talk about their expanding venture, and how locals can involved: