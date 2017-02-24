class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218148 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Learning to Fly: Casper business in Scottsbluff to create aviation buzz

BY Ryan Murphy | February 24, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A Scottsbluff native has been at Western Nebraska Regional Airport  this past week in an effort to get locals to learn to fly.

Crosswind Aviation is based in Casper, but flight instructor James Butcher is a Scottsbluff native. He’s in the midst of a two-week stint at the airport with his helicopter giving flights around the area- and hoping a select few take to the skies on a more regular basis.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Butcher on Wednesday to talk about their expanding venture, and how locals can involved:

