Legacy of the Plains announces winners of “Trees Along the Trail” decorating contest

Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering has announced the winners of the Trees Along the Trail Christmas Tree decorating contest.

The winners are:

1st Place – Panhandle Quilt Guild

2nd Place – Katahdin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

3rd Place – Wildcat Audubon Society

4th Place – Questers 1346

5th Place – Delta Kappa Gamma

President’s Choice – Riverside Discovery Center.

Legacy of the Plains wishes to thanks to everyone who participated and to the public for supporting this fundraiser.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at (308) 436-1989.