Legacy of the Plains hosting Scotts Bluff Monument Centennial exhibit

As the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center undergoes renovation, the National Parks Service has teamed up with Legacy of the Plains Museum to host an exhibit to commemorate the Monument’s centennial in 2019.

The exhibit titled “100 Years of Scotts Bluff National Monument” opened to the public today, showcasing the vast history of the monument and features an adobe brick made by the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930’s, historical photographs, and more.

Museum interim co-director Rick Meyers tells KNEB News they were hoping to display at least one original work by William Henry Jackson, however, without a climate controlled environment the request was turned town. “But we have all of their prints. Most of their really good artifacts are in storage elsewhere, not on site there at all,” says Meyers. “They’ll bring them back, they’ve got an exciting program going on out there with the reconstruction.”

The centennial exhibit will be free and open to the public through September in the museum’s rotating display gallery.

Legacy of the Plains is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoons.