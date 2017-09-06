Legacy of the Plains Museum Director has a “love for the panhandle and its history”

The Legacy of the Plains Museum’s interim director says she loves the panhandle’s history and is ready to be the permanent director of the museum.

Amanda Gibbs, who has moved up the ladder at the museum from intern, to part time and full-time employee to interim director, says she’s ready to make Nebraska her home.

Gibbs told KNEB News ” This is a very home town kind of place .Eeven though I have spent most of my life in Colorado, I feel like I have grown up here all my life. Chadron was wonderful too, I just love the panhandle.”

Gibbs, a Chadron State College graduate with a bachelor degree in history and a minor in museum studies who is studying for her Masters degree, says she loves studying the area’s history.

Gibbs says the board will consider making her position permanent at their next meeting.