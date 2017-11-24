Legacy of the Plains Museum offers membership special

The holidays will come a bit early at Legacy of the Plains Museum as buy one, get one free, new memberships will be available for Christmas shopper.

On “Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving, and again on Saturday, Dec. 2, during Legacy’s “High Plains Christmas individual, family and business memberships will be offered and will make the perfect stocking stuffers.

Museum members not only support the museum with annual dues but have the opportunity to volunteer for many activities and help make important decisions that will guide the direction of the museum.

Individual memberships of only $35 allows free regular museum admission for a member and spouse (if applicable).

A $50 family membership allows free regular admission to a member, a spouse (if applicable) and two children/grandchildren between the ages of 6-18.

A $100 business membership provides four regular admission passes.

Other member benefits include 10 percent discount on museum rental, a quarterly newsletter, one vote per membership on items at the annual meeting.

Legacy will also be participating in “Giving Tuesday” on Nov. 28.

The special day is a global movement encouraging people to remember the reason for the season as a way to give back to the community.

On Nov. 28 Legacy of the Plains will share a picture on social media. For every “like” that picture gets $1 will be donated to the museum, and for every “share” $1 will be donated to the museum.

The museum has a financial backer for the project that has agreed to match each donation and the goal for the first year is $1,000.

Find the museum at facebook.com/legacyoftheplains or at #legacyoftheplains on Instagram.