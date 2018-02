Late last fall, the Legacy of the Plains Museum was in a pinch; their furnace went out, leaving heating their facility a challenge.

Thankfully, due to countless donations- including during the Yuletide Lights on the Prairie event and City of Gering Keno funds- the museum has raised enough to install two new gas furnaces.

Executive Director Amanda Gibbs wants to extend a big thank you to everyone who helped donate, and says the installation process has already begun.