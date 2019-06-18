class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391023 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Legacy of the Plains to offer trail rides starting this weekend

BY KNEB News Staff | June 18, 2019
Home News Regional News
Legacy of the Plains to offer trail rides starting this weekend
(Guzman/KNEB/RRN)

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will begin offering trail rides starting this weekend with the help of a Morrill couple.

Kelly Davis and her husband, Steve, previously had a trail ride operation in Colorado, and they will oversee the new museum activity through the Dome Rock Livery.

Davis says during the rides, they’ll provide details on the importance of the horse during the westward expansion and travels on the Oregon Trail, as well as highlighting exhibits on the museum grounds.

15 horses will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with reservations requested but not required. For more details, including pricing, contact the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments