Legacy of the Plains to offer trail rides starting this weekend

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will begin offering trail rides starting this weekend with the help of a Morrill couple.

Kelly Davis and her husband, Steve, previously had a trail ride operation in Colorado, and they will oversee the new museum activity through the Dome Rock Livery.

Davis says during the rides, they’ll provide details on the importance of the horse during the westward expansion and travels on the Oregon Trail, as well as highlighting exhibits on the museum grounds.

15 horses will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with reservations requested but not required. For more details, including pricing, contact the Legacy of the Plains Museum.