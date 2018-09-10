Legacy of the Plains volunteers preparing for Harvest Festival

The 22nd annual Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday with one of the major demonstrations being horse drawn and mechanical mowers used to harvest crops back in the early to mid 1990’s.

The equipment may be old and inefficient compared to what’s used now, but as the machines Monday mowed alfalfa and millet grown behind the museum volunteer Dick Kuxhausen said they can still get the job done.

The use of antique farm machinery in action will help highlight hay, one pof the feature crops this year. Livestock is also a featured crop. Other demonstrations are also planned and the festival will have food vendors and a number of kids activities as well.

Kuxhausen says as usual the Harvest Festival will feature potatoes, and those attending this year will get to bring home red and white potatoes from one of the best crops the museum has ever had.

Admission is only $5 per car.