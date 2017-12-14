Legacy of the Plains “Yuletide Lights on the Prairie” Friday evening

Legacy of the Plains Museum would like to announce its newest upcoming Christmas event, Yuletide Lights on the Prairie, on Friday, December 15 from 5 – 8pm. They are inviting everyone to come see the museum in a whole new light.

Staff and volunteers are stringing up Christmas lights all over the Main Exhibit Hall. The main exhibit lights will go off at 5pm and the Christmas lights will come on shortly afterwards. There will be enough light to light the way.

Voting for the Trees Along the Trail will also take place in this family-friendly after hours event. Vote tickets are $1 each. 50 cents will benefit the organization; the other 50 cents will benefit the museum. Voting continues until 4pm on December 23. Trees with the top three highest amounts will win a cash prize, sponsored by H&R Block. Every vote counts!

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the museum’s lobby. Our gift shop will also be open late and offer some deals on toys for last minute holiday shoppers.

Museum admission is discounted to $8 an adult, $5 for youth 6 to 18, and under 5 is free. Members are encouraged to give a donation at the door as all proceeds will go towards a new furnace for the museum.