Legion Post #36 sponsoring free children admission all weekend to Midwest Theater film

The Historic Midwest theater and the American legion Post #36 announce the showing of the film ST. Stubby this weekend July 6th through the 8th.

The movie is the incredible true story of a stray dog who became a hero of the First World War. For his keen instincts and fierce loyalty, Stubby is still recognized today as the most decorated canine in American history and the first promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

With World War I looming, Robert Conroy, a young Army private, adopts a stray, stump-tailed terrier. Conroy names his new friend Stubby and gives him a home, a family, and a chance to embark on the adventure that would define a century. The two quickly find themselves in the trenches of France and on the path to history. French soldier Gaston Baptiste befriends the man and dog and accompanies them along their epic journey through harsh conditions and incredible acts of courage.

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #36 will provide free admission for all children 12 and under admission to see the film all weekend long. Normal Admission will apply to all others.

* Friday night, July 6th, will include a presentation of colors by post #36 Honor Guard, the ALR riders in attendance with their bikes, and a special guest from ADI K9 – a trained service dog!

Showtimes:

Friday, July 6th 7:30pm

Saturday, July 7th 7:30pm

Sunday, July 8st 1:30pm