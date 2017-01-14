class="single single-post postid-208358 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Legislative panel keeps status quo on filibuster rules, leadership votes

BY Associated Press | January 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Legislative panel keeps status quo on filibuster rules, leadership votes

An effort to require public votes for leadership positions
in the Nebraska Legislature has stalled in committee, as have proposals that would have changed the rules senators rely on to block bills.

The Legislature’s Rules Committee opted Friday to keep the status quo on both fronts.

One proposed change would have ended the practice of using secret ballots to vote for committee chairs and the legislative speaker. Some conservative senators have argued that secret ballots aren’t transparent, while others contend that the secret ballot reduces partisan pressure on lawmakers.

Another proposal would have imposed a greater burden on senators who are trying to block legislation with a filibuster. The Legislature has seen the tactic used more frequently in recent years.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments