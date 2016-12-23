Legislators see urgent need for more prison funding

A legislative committee says in a newly released report that tough funding decisions must be made to get the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services back on track.

The department has been caught up in what one senator describes as a “vicious cycle” of bulging prisons and high staff turnover contributing to other problems, including safety risks for employees and inadequate treatment and rehabilitation programs for inmates.

The report released Thursday blames the problems on a lack of resources and funding over several years. Among the report’s 33 suggestions is fully funding and expediting the department’s budget proposals.

But officials say solving the problems with more money may be problematical in the coming legislative session. The lawmakers are facing a $900 million projected revenue shortfall for the next two-year budget.