Legislature asked to reverse vote to eliminate mandatory minimum penalties

BY Kevin Mooney | March 9, 2017
Governor Pete Ricketts with Sheriff Nark Overman and Scottsbluff Mayor Emeritus Don Overman at Scottsbluff Kiwanis meeting Thursday (Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

Governor Pete Ricketts is asking the legislature to reverse their narrow initial approval Wednesday of a bill that that would eliminate mandatory minimum penalties for those convicted of dealing dangerous drugs.

While in Scottsbluff Thursday Ricketts said there are no positives to the bill which would lessen the prison sentences of those dealing methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Ricketts said the bill would only impact 93 people and save only $24,000 while increasing the public risk, especially to the state’s young people.

 

Ricketts said, “we have to make sure that people that are actively destroying our society by dealing drugs are actually spending time in prison, not on probation or out early.” He added “these are dangerous people that need to be incarcerated.”

