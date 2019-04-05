Lehl, Heartland Expressway representatives push for federal infrastructure spending

Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl joined several other officials from the Panhandle, eastern Wyoming and other states meeting federal lawmakers this week to lobby for completion of the expressway system from Mexico to Canada.

Lehl tells KNEB News Senator Deb Fischer and Representative Adrian Smith voiced continued strong support of completing the Heartland Expressway and other portions of the route, and the Ports to Plains Alliance is hopeful that infrastructure improvements will rise among the nation’s priorities.

“We were hoping that as we talk to the different Representatives and Senate members, infrastructure was something that Republicans and Democrats could get together and work on, some type of infrastructure bill for the entire country”, says Lehl, “not just our corridor, but bridges and roads across the United States”.

Alliance members, especially those from Texas, have been pressing for the expansion of the Interstate 27 designation to help link that portion of the corridor to the Heartland Expressway.

Lehl says at this point it’s not clear if or how roadway repairs in flood damaged areas will impact spending on other projects, but generally those are considered separate funding issues.