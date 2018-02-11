class="post-template-default single single-post postid-289983 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Let Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Be Your Backyard for the 21st Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

BY Media Release | February 11, 2018
Home News Regional News
Let Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Be Your Backyard for the 21st Annual Great Backyard Bird Count
Courtesy Agate Fossil Beds National Monument

From Friday, February 16 through Monday, February 19, visitors are invited to use Agate Fossil Beds National Monument as their backyard for the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. where you will find rangers willing to help you learn about the basics of bird watching, information about birds in the area, and information about the Bird Count.

Launched in 1998 , the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time.

Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join the four-day count each February to create an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments