Let Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Be Your Backyard for the 21st Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

From Friday, February 16 through Monday, February 19, visitors are invited to use Agate Fossil Beds National Monument as their backyard for the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. where you will find rangers willing to help you learn about the basics of bird watching, information about birds in the area, and information about the Bird Count.

Launched in 1998 , the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time.

Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join the four-day count each February to create an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds.