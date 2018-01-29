Lied Scottsbluff Public Library advances to 2nd round of national library contest

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has advanced to the second round of voting in a contest aimed at naming the best library in the country.

The contest is being put on by a non-profit called ‘Engaging Local Government Leaders.’ The winner will receive the Leslie B. Knope award- based on Amy Poehler’s character on the TV show Parks and Recreation.

116 libraries from across the country were whittled down to 32 following the first round of voting. Today, the Scottsbluff library earned a #3 seed in the competition, and is squared off with the Cleveland Heights Library in University Heights, OH.

Library Director Noelle Thompson is encouraging locals to vote for the Scottsbluff library.

Deadline for the second round of voting is Friday, and if the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library garners more votes than their 14 seed foe, they’ll move on to the third round.

Thompson adds that this award is more just for fun- but it’s always good to get national recognition.