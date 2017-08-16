Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has record setting summer reading program

As the summer draws to a close and area schools begin to get back in session, staff at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library say their 2017 Summer Reading Program was one for the record books.

This year’s theme was ‘Build a Better World,’ which kicked off on June 6th.

On the first day alone, 1,370 children enrolled in the summer reading program, with an additional 163 teens registering on the first day.

When all was said and done, 2,450 people registered in Scottsbluff’s summer reading program.

During that time, more than 89,000 books were read; more than 6,000 attendees showed up to summer reading program events and

activities; and 235 local kids read more than 100 books this summer.

Staff at the library say these statistics are significantly above last years reading program, and are thrilled that our local students kept their mind sharps by reading plenty of books over the summer.