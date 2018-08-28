Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to offer “Makerspace” in October

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is collaborating with the Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project to host a rotating Makerspace in the library. Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Innovation Studio will receive equipment during a twenty-week hosting period, including components from the following:

* Digital fabrication (3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl cutter, CNC router)

* Electronics (prototype kits, microcontrollers, robotics)

* Textiles (heat press, embroidery/sewing machine)

* Digital media creation (filmmaking/digital photography)

* Music technology

* Specialized software, button maker, laminator & basic hand tools

Staff and volunteers will receive training on equipment at the end of September and plan to open the Makerspace to the public on Tuesday, October 2. Use of machines will be free, and makers may bring in their own materials, such as wood, glass, or fabric, or they may purchase materials in the studio. The Library is also accepting donations for consumable materials to offer to makers at no charge. Donations may be delivered to the library at any point during the project.

In addition to accepting donations of materials, the library welcomes volunteers to teach the public to use the equipment. Volunteers will receive training on the equipment prior to the opening of the studio.

This learning environment will provide the opportunity for adults and young people to access technology and stimulate creativity, innovation, and the exchange of ideas to facilitate entrepreneurship, skill development, and local economic development. The Library is partnering with the Nebraska Library Commission, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Studio, Nebraska Extension, and Regional Library Systems to help enable collaborative community development efforts that bring together local libraries, extension educators, 4-H youth development specialists, business leaders, development professionals and volunteers, community organizations, educators, and other community stakeholders to take charge of the community they want to build—and to experiment with using a library Makerspace to help build it. A National Leadership Grant of $530,732 awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to the Nebraska Library Commission supports this partnership effort.

“The Library Innovation Studio is an exciting opportunity for our library and our community to engage in hands-on, innovative learning and design. Whether you’re experienced with the equipment or if you’ve never tried out these maker machines, we will provide training for all levels of users. Those seeking new skills, starting a new business, or experimenting with a new idea can experiment and learn here,” said Library Director Noelle Thompson.

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer as a trainer, contact Noelle Thompson at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, 308-630-6250.