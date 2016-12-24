Lied Scottsbluff Public Teen Librarian says goodbye- for now

The Lied Scottsbluff Library will soon have to begin its search for a new Teen Librarian.

James Tidei- who held the position for the majority of the year- has accepted a similar position at the Kilgore Memorial Library in York. Tidei told KNEB’s Ryan Murphy that he wouldn’t be taking a new position unless it brought him closer to family- and when the position opened at the Kilgore Memorial Library, he had to apply.

Tidei says that he loves the Scottsbluff community, and hinted that if and when the Children’s Librarian position becomes available he would consider applying.

He says that he was impressed with the magnitude of Scottsbluff’s summer reading program, and hopes he made an impact on the area teens during his tenure.

Earlier this year, Library Director Abby Yellman accepted a similar position at a library in Broomfield, Colorado. Noelle Thompson was promoted just last month to replace Yellman.