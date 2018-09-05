Light of Hope breakfast fundraiser for CAPstone and CASA scheduled Thursday

The 10th annual Light of Hope breakfast, the major fundraiser for both CASA and CAPstone Child Advocacy Center of Western Nebraska, will be held tomorrow, September 6th at the Weborg 21 Centre, beginning at 7 a.m.

The event showcases the CAPstone and CASA’s efforts to provide help and support for abused and neglected children in the community.

CAPstone Director Holly Brandt says the guest speakers will be two people who have a very personal story to tell.

Brandt says two sisters who been in abusive situations will speak and “should be a real eye opener regarding what they have been through and the services they have received from both agencies. ”

If you would like to attend and don’t have a specific table where you have been invited to sit, call Holly Brandt at CAPstone at 632-7274 or Andrea Rein at CASA at 672-2922.