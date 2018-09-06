Light of Hope breakfast raises an estimated $30,000 for CAPstone and CASA

An estimated $30,000 was raised Thursday morning during the 10th annual Light of Hope Fundraiser for CAPStone and CASA, held this year at the Weborg 21 Centre.

The breakfast raises awareness of child abuse, encourages the reporting of it and showcases the efforts of CAPstone and to provide help and support for abused and neglected children in the community.

CAPstone Director Holly Brandt says last year 450 area children were forensically interviewed at Gering’s CAPstone location for cases regarding sexual abuse and physical abuse and neglect. Also interviewed were children who were witnesses to violence or endangered by drugs.

At this morning’s fundraiser for the two agencies… forensic interviewer Monica Bartling urged the crowd to be aware of what is going on around them and report suspected abuse or neglect to authorities.

For more information about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, you can call CASA executive Andrea Rein at 672-2922…. and if you’d like to donate financially you can contact either Rein or CAPSTone director Holly Brandt at 632-7274.