Lightning sparks pasture fires near Broadwater, Burns estimated 1,200 acres

BY Kevin Mooney | October 23, 2017
Lightning sparked pasture fires Saturday near Broadwater kept eight area fire departments and 50 volunteers busy in breezy conditions.

Morrill County Sheriff Milo Cardenas says the fires started in four different locations north and west of Broadwater and burned an estimated 1,200 acres of pasture. No buildings were damaged.

Cardenas says the first report came in at 6 a.m. and the firefighters didn’t leave the fires until 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The fire departments involved included Broadwater, Bridgeport, Oshkosh, Lisco, Dalton, Gurley, Alliance and Cheyenne County.

Cardenas says there was also a five acre fire Sunday near a road northeast of Broadwater that may have been human caused. Cardenas urges hunters and motorists to be careful when discarding cigarettes or conducting other activities that could start dry grass on fire.

