Limited number of tickets remain to see Bill Engvall; Oregon Trail Days concert to be announced Monday morning

Tickets for the Memorial Day weekend comedy show, featuring Bill Engvall, at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering are selling quickly.

KNEB Radio is presenting “An Evening of Comedy” featuring Bill Engvall with Special Guest Gary Brightwell on Saturday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show went on sale just less than three weeks ago, and as of Friday afternoon about 100 of the tickets to the VIP seating section remained.

“The demand has been amazing,” KNEB Director of Operations Bill Boyer said. “We sold hundreds of tickets in the first fifteen minutes of them being on sale.”

Boyer said that the VIP section seats are for seating in the area directly in front of the stage. The rest of the seats are general admission, and are for areas outside the bench seating area.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that there are a limited number of tickets to this show,” Boyer added. “It is very possible that there will be no tickets left to sell at the gate that night. Therefore, we encourage people to go online and get their tickets early.”

Tickets are available online at kneb.com, by clicking on the events tab, or by clicking the direct link here: https://kneb.ticketspice.com/bill-engvall

This show is the first of two shows in the KNEB Summer Entertainment Series partnership with the City of Gering. The second, a concert scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, during Oregon Trail Days weekend, will be announced on Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.