class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227553 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Limited number of tickets remain to see Bill Engvall; Oregon Trail Days concert to be announced Monday morning

BY KNEB Staff Report | April 7, 2017
Home News Regional News
Limited number of tickets remain to see Bill Engvall; Oregon Trail Days concert to be announced Monday morning
Bill Engvall (left) and special guest Gary Brightwell (right) will appear at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering on May 27, 2017 as part of the KNEB Summer Entertainment Series.

Tickets for the Memorial Day weekend comedy show, featuring Bill Engvall, at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering are selling quickly.

KNEB Radio is presenting “An Evening of Comedy” featuring Bill Engvall with Special Guest Gary Brightwell on Saturday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the show went on sale just less than three weeks ago, and as of Friday afternoon about 100 of the tickets to the VIP seating section remained.

“The demand has been amazing,” KNEB Director of Operations Bill Boyer said. “We sold hundreds of tickets in the first fifteen minutes of them being on sale.”

Boyer said that the VIP section seats are for seating in the area directly in front of the stage. The rest of the seats are general admission, and are for areas outside the bench seating area.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that there are a limited number of tickets to this show,” Boyer added. “It is very possible that there will be no tickets left to sell at the gate that night. Therefore, we encourage people to go online and get their tickets early.”

Tickets are available online at kneb.com, by clicking on the events tab, or by clicking the direct link here: https://kneb.ticketspice.com/bill-engvall

This show is the first of two shows in the KNEB Summer Entertainment Series partnership with the City of Gering. The second, a concert scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, during Oregon Trail Days weekend, will be announced on Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments