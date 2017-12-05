Limited tickets available for Riders in the Sky tonight

It’s “Christmas the Cowboy Way” this evening at the Midwest Theater as the Grammy award-wnning Riders in the Sky perform at 7:30 p.m.

On KNEB’s News Extra Ranger Doug told us to expect some traditional Christmas music, a little yodeling, classic Riders in the Sky tunes and a lot of humor as the group approaches 7,200 appearances worldwide.

A limited number of tickets for tonight’s performance are stll available. They are $22 for members and $25 for non-members. Call 632-4311, visit midwesttheater.com, or at the box office at the theater.