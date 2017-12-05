class="post-template-default single single-post postid-276332 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Limited tickets available for Riders in the Sky tonight

BY Kevin Mooney | December 5, 2017
Riders in the Sky on KNEB's News Extra (Strang/KNEB/RRNJ

It’s “Christmas the Cowboy Way” this evening at the Midwest Theater as the Grammy award-wnning Riders in the Sky perform at 7:30 p.m.

On KNEB’s News Extra Ranger Doug told us  to expect some traditional  Christmas music, a little yodeling,  classic Riders in the Sky tunes and a lot of humor as the group approaches 7,200 appearances worldwide.

A limited number of tickets for tonight’s performance are stll available. They are $22 for members and $25 for non-members. Call 632-4311, visit midwesttheater.com, or at the box office at the theater.

