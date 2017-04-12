Lincoln company working to address rural transportation needs

A Lincoln company that has been authorized by the state to improve transportation in rural Nebraska met with some of the panhandle’s service providers Wednesday to establish the region’s transportation needs.

Liberty Mobility Now CEO and President Valerie Lefler says her company works with private and public partners to solve immediate transportation needs and will use the insight gathered at the meeting to organize resources to fit the demand. The needs include transportation after regular business hours, rides to medical appointments, services to assist the physically handicapped, and daily transportation for work.

Lefler says her company has drivers available throughout the panhandle to provide rides, which consumers can access through the company’s mobile app or through their website, libertymobilitynow.com. Drivers have to be at least 21, have a vehicle age 2000 or newer, and be able to clear a background check and go through training.