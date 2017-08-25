Lincoln councilwoman wants to challenge US Sen. Fischer

A Lincoln city councilwoman wants to replace Deb Fischer in the U.S. Senate.

Jane Raybould said Thursday that she would seek the Democratic nomination in the 2018 primary. Republican Fischer announced in June that she’d be seeking a second term.

Raybould says the nation needs “leaders who will put people before party and common sense before political games.”

She was elected to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in 2010 and then ran for Lincoln City Council in 2015. She and her brother run the grocery business her father started more than 53 years ago, B&R Stores Inc.