Lincoln Police: Former Gering man died from June 16 motorcycle v. car accident

Authorities in Lincoln say a 26-year-old former Gering man died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident a week ago.

Lincoln Police confirm Trey Lacy passed away two days after the accident in northwest Lincoln June 16.

According to the accident report, Lacy was driving a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle that collided with the driver’s rear side of a 2009 Chevy Malibu that was traveling in the inside lane of Highway 34 near Fallbrook Boulevard.

In the document, a witness said Lacy was trying to use the left shoulder to pass, collided with the car and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Lacy was taken to Bryan LGH Medical Center West following the accident.