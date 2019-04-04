Lindsay Corporation Partners with Iteris to Create Smart Work Zones on U.S. Roadways

OMAHA, Neb. and SANTA ANA, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced their partnership to create smart work zones across U.S. roadways.

The partnership supports the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Smarter Work Zone campaign to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety in work zones using intelligent transportation systems (ITS) solutions. There were 799 workzone-related fatalities in the U.S. in 2017 – up 4.5 percent from their previous three-year average of 764, according to the National Workzone Safety Information Clearinghouse.

Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® is designed to cost-effectively increase capacity and reduce congestion by making more efficient use of new or existing roadways. By using Iteris’ iPeMS®, an analytics and visualization platform, it is possible to identify areas prone to recurring congestion and potential work zone safety risks. Lindsay’s Road Zipper System can then be deployed in these problem areas to accelerate construction projects, improve traffic flow, and help safeguard work crews and motorists by separating work areas and traffic.

“Lindsay and Iteris are like-minded in our common goal to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety for both motorists and work crews through the use of innovative tools and state-of-the-art technology,” said Scott Marion, president of Infrastructure at Lindsay Corporation. “By proactively identifying congestion issues, our customers will be able to address these concerns efficiently, and with a focus on ultimately mitigating the rising number of workzone-related fatalities.”

“Iteris is excited to collaborate with Lindsay to advance the FHWA’s campaign to create safer roadways and better protect motorists and road workers on construction sites,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to the use of advanced technology and sophisticated data analytics to make the nation’s roadways safer.”

The announcement coincides with the FHWA-sponsored National Workzone Awareness Week, which is held annually at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.