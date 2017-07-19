Line construction complete on NPPD Stegall-Scottsbluff project

NPPD has announced completion of the 23 mile Stegall-Scottsbluff 115,000 volt transmission line and a short 345,000 volt transmission line between NPPD’s new substation and Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s existing substation.

NPPD is now awaiting the arrival of equipment before the substation can be energized. Current plans are to have the lines energized in August.

NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker says the project was built to enhance transmission reliability in the Panhandle region and to meet the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s Reliability Standards for the western Nebraska area.

Becker thanked landowners for their cooperation during the three year project and noted NPPD will continue to work with landowners to settle any damages caused by line construction activities.