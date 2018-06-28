class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320706 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Lions Club conducts annual vision screening at Bluffs Library

BY Kevin Mooney | June 28, 2018
Matt Haas and Noelle Thompson (Mooney/RRN/KNEB)

 

The Scottsbluff-Gering Lions Club Thursday morning conducted their annual Vision Screenings for children at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

The screenings are part of the service club’s mission to make people aware of possible vision issues and service those in the community with vision-impaired concerns.

Library Director Noelle Thompson applauded President Matt Haas and his club for coming to a facility where children are comfortable to get their screenings and for providing their annual $250 donation to the Library for the growing Braille Book collection.

