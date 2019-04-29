(Listen) New track at Alliance crosses the finish line

The drought is finally over for the Alliance High School track and field team.

After suffering through six years without a usable track the administration, community, and school supporters were out in full force this past Saturday for the official ribbon cutting at the brand new track at Alliance High School.

The first track and field meet in six years was a few weeks back when Alliance held their Invitational. Then this past Saturday it was the Western Conference Meet.

I spoke with Alliance Activities Director, Anita James, late last week about the entire process of getting the new track installed.

James dedicated the ceremonial first lap to some of the athletes that had gone through their entire time at AHS without the use of a home track, as well as all the donors and those that worked so hard on the project from start to finish.

Here were the final team standings from the Western Conference Meet from over the weekend:

Girls Standings

Chadron 146 Sidney 108 Scottsbluff 74.5 Alliance 67 Gering 66 Mitchell 62.5

Boys Standings