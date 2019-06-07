Little Caesar’s, Great Clips to fill vacancy left by Payless Shoes closure in Scottsbluff

KNEB News has learned that the retail space that housed Payless Shoe Source in Scottsbluff won’t be empty too much longer.

Schostak Brothers and Company Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Litzler tells us the property management team started working on the issue in February as soon as it was announced Payless was filing for bankruptcy and would be closing all stores.

“We began to market the space, and attracted several (potential) tenants and we chose two,” says Litzler. “It’s going to be Great Clips and Little Caesar’s, we’re going to split the space into equal sizes.”

Litzler says work on dividing the existing space is underway, but he doesn’t have an exact timeline for completion of that work. Once that’s done, the spaces would be turned over to each tenant, and while Litzler doesn’t know an exact date when either would open, he’s hoping they’re able to do so by the end of the summer.