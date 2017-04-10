Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to headline Oregon Trail Days Music Festival

For the first time in years, a concert will be held during the longest, continuous running celebration in Nebraska.

KNEB Radio announced Monday morning that Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and special guest Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will appear at the Oregon Trail Days Music Festival at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering on Saturday, July 15th. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“We have been working really hard to bring a great night of music and entertainment to Oregon Trail Days,” KNEB Director of Operations Bill Boyer said. “We think we have found a great mix of bands with a ton of hits that will be a perfect end to a great day in Gering.”

The three bands have dozens of hits between them. With ten top-20 songs on the US charts, including smash hits Lady and Reminiscing, Little River Band’s string of hits between 1976 and 1983 is extensive. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has 16 top-ten hits from 1983 to 1989, including three number ones: Long Hard Road (1984), Modern Day Romance (1985), and Fishin’ in the Dark (1987). Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, has three number one hits, including We Built This City and Sara in 1985, and Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now in 1987.

Tickets for the show are $45 for VIP seating, and $35 for general admission, plus fees. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday (April 12th) at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com.

The show is the second in KNEB’s summer entertainment series, formed from a new partnership with the City of Gering.

The other show, An Evening of Comedy featuring Bill Engvall with Special Guest Gary Brightwell, will be on Saturday, May 29th.

“Ticket sales have been amazing for the comedy show,” Boyer added. “We can’t stress enough that if people wait until the last minute, there is a good chance that they will not be able to get tickets to the show.”

ABOUT LITTLE RIVER BAND

Little River Band is one of the great vocal bands of the 1970’s and the 1980’s. Between 1976 and 1983, chart success in America included the following singles: “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Man On Your Mind,” “We Two,” and “The Other Guy.”

Worldwide album, CD sales and digital downloads now top 30 million and the band has set a record for having had Top 10 hits for 6 consecutive years. They were the very first band to achieve that remarkable status. According to BMI, “Reminiscing,” has garnered rare status with over 5 million airplays on America radio with “Lady,” being close behind with over 4 million airplays.

LRB was rightfully inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame at the 18th Annual ARIA Music Awards of 2004. The current lineup brings new energy and arrangements to the classic hits, making new memories for the audience out of each live performance as proven by the fact that the band just won Artist of the Year at the Casino Awards in Vegas in the fall of 2015. The band continues to enjoy watching the audience as they are swept up by the show’s vitality and the volume of hits from LRB’s history and watching them fall in love with the songs all over again.

Little River Band’s, “Cuts Like a Diamond,” was released on Frontiers Records in early 2014. “What If You’re Wrong,” went to #1 and stayed there for 3 weeks says Jim Shoe of CLASSX Radio with “Forever You, Forever Me,” and “You Dream, I’ll Drive,” both climbing into the stations TOP 3. In November of 2016, LRB released, ‘The Hits…Revisited,’ on Wurld Records. That CD consists of 9 hits and 2 new songs. The band recently is currently getting ready to release a 6 disc box set. With over 100 dates scheduled for their 2017 tour, Little River Band is hotter than ever making music from coast to coast.

ABOUT NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

Celebrating their Golden (50th) Anniversary together, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, continues to add to their legendary status.

With multi-­‐platinum and gold records, strings of top ten hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles”, multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band’s accolades continue to accumulate.

Their groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. NGDB’s recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA.

Today, NGDB (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden, Bob Carpenter, John McEuen) continue their non-­‐stop touring in their 50th year together. Recent tour stops included Stagecoach, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival and many more. The plans for their 50th Anniversary will be extensive! On September 14th, 2015 they played to a Sold out Crowd at The Historic Ryman Auditorium with some close friends to film a 50th Anniversary Special to air on PBS starting March of 2016.

ABOUT STARSHIP FEATURING MICKEY THOMAS

Mickey Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the decades of the 80’s and 90’s. With his soulful and compelling vocals, Mickey has established himself as one of Rock Music’s most recognizable stars.

Mickey made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, Mickey’s joined the Jefferson Starship as lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin.

Backed by the power of Mickey’s vocals, Jefferson Starship immediately scored a #1 hit with “Jane.” With this new sound and powerful new vocals, the group was renamed Starship and continued to record an amazing string of hits including “No Way Out,” “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and an Oscar Nomination for the #1 hit “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” from the movie “Mannequin”. Other top hits included “Find Your Way Back,” “Stranger,” “Laying It On The Line,” and “It’s Not Over Till It’s Over,” which became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987.

Moreover, every Starship album released since 1979 has gone Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. MICKEY’S stellar voice and video charisma on Starship’s video classics such as “We Built This City” and “Sara” have become staples on MTV and VH1. Material covered in Starship’s live performance ranges from Mickey’s tenure with The Elvin Bishop Band and Starship, as well as songs from his two solo albums. Mickey will be backed by the band Starship featuring: Jeff Adams (Bass), John Roth (Guitar), Phil Bennett (Keyboards), Darrell Verdusco (Drums), and Stephanie Calvert (Vocals).