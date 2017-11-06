Littlefield Takes Over As Farm Director

LEXINGTON – The Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced today that Susan Littlefield has been named Network Farm Director.

Littlefield is a 25-year broadcast veteran who got her start at WXCE in Amery, Wisconsin. She was named NAFB’s Farm Broadcaster of the Year in 2016. Littlefield has also received the NAFB’s President’s Award, the Nebraska Dairy Council Media Person of the Year, the Nebraska AgriBusiness Media Person of the Year and numerous other state and regional awards.

“KRVN and the Rural Radio Network have a rich history,” Littlefield said. “I’m proud to be part of this broadcast family. The team of farm broadcasters takes pride in their work; whether it be audio, video, websites or social media platforms. We look forward to continuing the tradition of quality, timely programing and analysis.”

Anchored by flagship station KRVN in Lexington, the Rural Radio Network also includes KTIC in West Point, KNEB in Scottsbluff, KAMI in Cozad, and Max Country / KAWL in York. In recent years, the network has expanded to include affiliates in Nebraska City, Chadron, Beatrice, Fairbury, Sidney and Omaha.

“We have a tremendous amount of faith in her and our entire farm team as we move forward,” said KRVN station manager Tim Marshall. “Since joining the Rural Radio Network Susan has demonstrated great proficiency using all the platforms that we now use to deliver great content to our listeners.”

The Rural Radio Network recently added a news bureau and production facilities at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.