Liza Jo & the Tin Town Troubadours to perform at Midwest Theater Thursday

The Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff will kick off their 2017-18 Performing Arts Season this Thursday evening with Liza Jo & the Tin Town Troubadours.

They play a repertoire that is mostly Western Swing tunes recorded before 1940. Western Swing began to take on a big band swing sound after WW II. This group prefers the rough-and-ready sound that existed prior to WW II, which seems more solidly grounded in the events of rural life.

They feel it has a more overtly joyous sound, which developed during the Great Depression as an antidote to the crushing poverty of that period in American history. They also play earlier American rural music that Western Swing evolved from, from Appalachian fiddle tunes, to early blues and field songs.

This newly formed group consists of five very seasoned musicians who have excelled in different domains of music, but all share a deep love of Western Swing. The group includes legendary swing fiddler Paul Anastasio, whose history as the fiddle player for Asleep at the Wheel, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and the Gatlin brothers is notable.

Tickets are $22 for members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets call (308)-632-4311 or visit: MidwestTheater.com .